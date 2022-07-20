Edison Inv. Res Weighs in on Newmont Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.76 billion.

Newmont Trading Down 1.1 %

Separately, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$83.96.

TSE NGT opened at C$70.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.89 billion and a PE ratio of 43.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$81.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$86.83. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$66.25 and a 1 year high of C$108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.80%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

