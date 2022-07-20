Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MAG Silver Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.08).
MAG Silver Price Performance
TSE MAG opened at C$14.61 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$13.60 and a 12 month high of C$26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.94 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 91.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.98.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.