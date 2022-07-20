IAMGOLD Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Raymond James lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report released on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Sell” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$451.72 million during the quarter.
IAMGOLD Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$1.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.36. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$1.74 and a 52-week high of C$4.74. The firm has a market cap of C$885.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25.
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.
