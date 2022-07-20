IAMGOLD Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Raymond James lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report released on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Sell” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$451.72 million during the quarter.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 0.5 %

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMG. National Bankshares lowered shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.14.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$1.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.36. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$1.74 and a 52-week high of C$4.74. The firm has a market cap of C$885.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

