Ero Copper Corp. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Raymond James increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$137.96 million for the quarter.

Ero Copper Stock Up 1.7 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.41.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.24. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$10.54 and a 1 year high of C$25.92.

In other news, Director John H. Wright acquired 6,000 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 786,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,772,748.40.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

