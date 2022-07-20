Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Great-West Lifeco’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.87. The business had revenue of C$9.03 billion for the quarter.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.30.

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$30.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.63 billion and a PE ratio of 8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.84, a current ratio of 25.31 and a quick ratio of 21.78. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$29.93 and a 1-year high of C$41.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.62.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Claude Généreux bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$195,300.

About Great-West Lifeco

(Get Rating)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.