Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Issued By Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.65 billion.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$169.00 price target (down previously from C$173.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$127.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway to C$154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$154.00.

Shares of CNR opened at C$148.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$144.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$153.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$128.50 and a 52-week high of C$171.48.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total value of C$2,483,011.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at C$3,211,876.38. In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 12,241 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.58, for a total value of C$1,904,487.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,811,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,993,178,107.68. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total value of C$2,483,011.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,211,876.38. Insiders sold 1,051,900 shares of company stock worth $156,357,001 over the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

