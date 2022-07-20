Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Altius Minerals Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Altius Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.44.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

TSE ALS opened at C$16.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.29. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$14.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$804.21 million and a PE ratio of 17.91.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$28.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.00 million.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

