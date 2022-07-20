Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Issued By KeyCorp

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Sunday, July 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

ABX has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.50.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$20.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.97. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$20.07 and a 1-year high of C$33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.59 billion and a PE ratio of 14.55.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.65 billion.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

