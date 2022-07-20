Nkarta, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nkarta in a research report issued on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nkarta’s current full-year earnings is ($2.59) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nkarta’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NKTX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

NKTX stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $40.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nkarta by 274.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 46,949 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nkarta by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Nkarta by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Simeon George purchased 1,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,005. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Simeon George purchased 1,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,200,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,805,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,076,935. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

