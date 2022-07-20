Research Analysts Offer Predictions for K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KPLUF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.94. Scotiabank also issued estimates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 9.5 %

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:KPLUF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

