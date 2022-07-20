Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Rekor Systems, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rekor Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 18th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Rekor Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Rekor Systems to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Rekor Systems Stock Performance

Shares of REKR opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Rekor Systems has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $14.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 248.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rekor Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rekor Systems by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Rekor Systems by 71.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,436,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 167,584 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rekor Systems by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Arctis Global Llc bought 243,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $524,389.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,089,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,620.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.

