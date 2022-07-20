Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Barrick Gold Corp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Sunday, July 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.3 %

GOLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 42,025 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $11,920,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $1,382,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $3,544,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

