Franco-Nevada Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – Raymond James reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report released on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.86.

NYSE:FNV opened at $124.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $124.95 and a one year high of $169.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.56.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 88.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,013,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,870,000 after purchasing an additional 942,237 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,052,000 after acquiring an additional 733,486 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,237,000 after acquiring an additional 566,311 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 70.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,327,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,656,000 after acquiring an additional 550,604 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,029,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

