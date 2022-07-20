Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IAG. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lowered IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 6.5% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.2% in the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 505,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 401,277 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

