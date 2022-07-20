The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $809,193,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $106,169,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after purchasing an additional 536,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,010,476,000 after purchasing an additional 486,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 3.6 %

PNC opened at $160.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.39 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also

