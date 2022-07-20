Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE SON opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average is $58.62. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Stories

