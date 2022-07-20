Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,581,000 after acquiring an additional 138,737 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 468.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,227,000 after acquiring an additional 136,789 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,045,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,040,000 after acquiring an additional 130,913 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,450.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 82,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 456,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,214,000 after acquiring an additional 71,745 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $98.19 and a 52 week high of $142.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

