Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 485 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Workday by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $817,506.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 over the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $141.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.27 and its 200-day moving average is $203.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,182.00 and a beta of 1.40. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

