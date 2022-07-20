Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total transaction of $15,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,217,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,156.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,082.78 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,201.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,333.66.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

