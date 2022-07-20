Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 6.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,244,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,909,000 after purchasing an additional 486,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,073,000 after purchasing an additional 701,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,425,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,891,000 after purchasing an additional 80,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,437,000 after purchasing an additional 92,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,246,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $224,998.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,748,100.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $224,998.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,748,100.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,338 shares of company stock worth $2,394,305. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U stock opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.38. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Unity Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

