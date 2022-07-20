Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 105 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,012 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $697,942,000 after buying an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $522,352,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 462,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $257,771,000 after purchasing an additional 141,612 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.88.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,159,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $513.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.04 and a beta of 1.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $640.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $496.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

