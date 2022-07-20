Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LH. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.72.

NYSE LH opened at $245.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $212.40 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.26.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

