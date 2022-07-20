McDonald Partners LLC Buys 11,711 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 19,518.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,771 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $29.41.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $89.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.18 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 34.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FFWM shares. B. Riley lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

First Foundation Profile

(Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.