Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $2,440,000. Barton Investment Management grew its holdings in Okta by 2.3% in the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 190,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $95.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.43. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $276.30. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,627. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.