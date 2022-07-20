McDonald Partners LLC Takes $288,000 Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ingevity by 1,315.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,395,000 after purchasing an additional 756,903 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ingevity by 1,081.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 440,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,591,000 after purchasing an additional 403,289 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $6,810,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Ingevity by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 847,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,768,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Ingevity by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 132,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 48,584 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity stock opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.91. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $88.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average of $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.58 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NGVT shares. StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

