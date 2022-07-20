Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $1.93 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLY. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 53,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $83.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $77.12 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

