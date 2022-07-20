Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,414 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,368,000 after buying an additional 70,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 718,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,739,000 after buying an additional 29,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $238,172,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 534,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,760,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,891,000 after buying an additional 68,782 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $270.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.20.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

