Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 225 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,226 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of FRC opened at $157.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $133.37 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.