Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,062,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000,000 after purchasing an additional 288,902 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,374,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,249,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 743,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,712,000 after acquiring an additional 205,537 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $83.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

