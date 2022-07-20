McDonald Partners LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of DKNG opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The business had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.78.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.



