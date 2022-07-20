Conning Inc. Cuts Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 36,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 28,717 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 54,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

NYSE AFL opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

