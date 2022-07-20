Conning Inc. Sells 810 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Sysco by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Sysco by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $87.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.66. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.03%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

