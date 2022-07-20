Conning Inc. Buys 180 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Synopsys by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Synopsys by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Synopsys by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 63,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 420.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after acquiring an additional 46,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $323.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.88 and a 200-day moving average of $307.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.70.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

