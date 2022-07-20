Conning Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Marriott International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 81,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $150.92 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.53. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.36.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

