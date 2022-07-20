Conning Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,306 Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,311,000 after buying an additional 3,157,362 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 100,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,151,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,151,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,237,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,942,236 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.99.

BKR opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.19%.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.