Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $16,133,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.04.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $689.32 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $748.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $629.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $658.29.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

