Conning Inc. Sells 210 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after buying an additional 20,171 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 83,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $120.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.30 and a 200-day moving average of $131.68. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.12 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.55.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

