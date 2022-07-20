12,901 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $716,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,426,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

