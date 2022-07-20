Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.