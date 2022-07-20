Conning Inc. Sells 1,440 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of WY opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average of $38.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.