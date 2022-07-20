Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $119.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.37 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.08 and its 200 day moving average is $119.58.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.