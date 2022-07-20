Conning Inc. Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Conning Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,891,960,000 after acquiring an additional 616,253 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,758,801,000 after buying an additional 268,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,436,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,026,120,000 after buying an additional 234,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $844,840,000 after buying an additional 120,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,947,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,897,000 after buying an additional 220,885 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $218.28 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.34 and its 200 day moving average is $224.19.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.75.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

