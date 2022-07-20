Conning Inc. Acquires 1,310 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $10.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0562 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

