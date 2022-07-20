Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 8,499 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,061,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.60. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $60.93 and a 52 week high of $78.43.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.