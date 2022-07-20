Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 90,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Fastenal by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 170,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fastenal by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 249,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 35,852 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,971 shares of company stock valued at $195,441 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

