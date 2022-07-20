Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,421 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,364,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,927,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,180,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance
Shares of GLDM stock opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.06.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.