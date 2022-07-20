Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 637 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $746,000.

Shares of VB opened at $184.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.81. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

