Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 561 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $40.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.21.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

