First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stake Lessened by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,674 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3,628.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 440,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 428,234 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,477,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,568,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,113,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,940,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $54.42.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.