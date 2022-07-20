AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
